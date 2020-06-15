PORT CHARLOTTE — Project Detect recently donated $40,000 to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, a free clinic in Port Charlotte.
The funding is in support of early detection cancer screening and diagnostic services at the clinic.
Project Detect, an organization founded by residents of the Riverwood community in Port Charlotte, raises funds to finance these screenings for uninsured and under-insured adults in Charlotte County.
"The people of Riverwood are amazing," said Dr. David Klein, a medical director at the clinic. "They raise us a lot of money the whole year round. These are all special people."
From October 2019 to March 2020, a total of 168 patients were served due to financial support of the organization, according to a Project Detect press release.
That included:
- 96 screening and diagnostic mammograms completed
- 72 diagnostic services for other cancers
Of the patients who were served during this period, cancer was detected in 20 cases.
"This is just a six-month period and is only a snapshot of what has been done with our funds (over the years)," said Project Detect board member Joyce Krasner. "Last year, we were able to donate $58,000. This year have chosen to make our grant to (Andes) $40,000 at this time and retain a portion of our funds for future grants."
Through early detection and screenings, Krasner said Project Detect helps prevent patients from further extensive treatments and has saved lives.
Due to coronavirus, Project Detect had to cancel its annual 5K Run/Walk held in the Riverwood community.
"The entire Project Detect board has stressed how grateful we are to be able to operate and still make a difference during this pandemic," Krasner said.
Project Detect raises money through events in the Riverwood community such as golf tournaments, the 5K Run/Walk, auctions, corporate sponsorship, donations and neighborhood giving campaigns, according to the organization's website, projectdetect.org.
All the money raised stays in Charlotte County and is donated to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Clinic and the Englewood Community Care Clinic.
To find out more information about the Andes Clinic, go to volunteercare.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.