Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic receives $1,500 grant

Walmart Neighborhood Market in Port Charlotte gave a $1,500 check to a local clinic that kept its doors open during the pandemic.
The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic recently accepted the grant from the store manager Kay Liyes and pharmacist Tyler Davis, and has since set it aside for medication costs.
“This particular grant will help with the purchasing of generic medications,” said VBA Director of Donor Development Karen Amador.
The Virginia B. Andes Pharmacy will be able to offer generics and save money doing so.
“Our money can go further as we will be able to purchase strategically,” said Amador. “With extra funds, none of our patients fall through the cracks.”
Last year, they were able to offer roughly 30,000 medications to individuals, and plan to meet similar needs.
“Our numbers went up during COVID, and we never closed our doors,” she said.
The clinic is thankful for the community support, and considers Walmart’s pharmacists great community partners.
“Virginia B. Andes is a great asset to our community,” said Davis. “It’s a place we refer patients to.”
When Walmart was given the opportunity to support a community partner, Davis stated the VBA was at the top of the list.
“VBA is grateful for this donation and our community partners knowing that without them, we could not remain open to serve the needs of the uninsured of Charlotte County,” Amador said.
