PUNTA GORDA — World War II veteran Thomas O. Cavanagh, 93, looked left, looked right. Suddenly he was on the beach of Normandy, France. It was June 6, 1944.
Except it's not. It's 2019, he's in Punta Gorda inside the Military Heritage Museum, peering into a set of virtual reality goggles that took him there, 75 years later.
Cavanagh enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps 75 years ago, because he was going to be drafted, he said.
"I was part of the Pacific effort, the major effort was happening in Europe, we were the second effort," he said.
He was serving in the Pacific, and was in Nagasaki three days after the atomic bombings.
His wife of 33 years, Pat, said she encouraged him to come to the museum for the 75th anniversary, because there's so few WWII vets around anymore.
At the time of WWII, Pat wasn't yet born, so she said the commemorative day at the museum is a full revelation for her.
"He'll often say 'do you remember?' and I'll remind him that I wasn't born yet," she said.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda held an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Friday with a day full of activities.
Guests were shown documentary films, could experience what it was like to storm the beaches of Normandy, and World War II veterans were honored with certificates.
Eleven World War II veterans received certificates.
Family members who had a loved one serve in the war received certificates in honor of their relative's service.
Mary E. Rowe, 93, served in the Women's Royal Naval Service in the United Kingdom.
Though she resides in Port Charlotte, she is originally from Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England.
She didn't have the words to express how she felt to be honored at the museum.
But "thrilled" and "unbelievable" were among her initial feelings.
After she received her certificate in front of a crowd of about 40 Friday afternoon, two women came up to introduce themselves.
Mary Kirchner and Angela Hughes are also from Britain, down on the south coast, and when they heard she was too, they knew they had to say hello.
"In England we wouldn't have much of a connection, but it's wonderful to meet in Punta Gorda," Kirchner said.
Following the ceremony, the new set of friends headed upstairs to check out the rest of the museum together.
