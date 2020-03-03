After the Center for Disease Control confirmed two cases of the coronavirus, in Florida and reported a third possible case, residents have taken precautionary measures to keep themselves healthy.
In many instances, this has resulted in stores running low on stock of items such as disinfectant wipes, vitamins, soap and hand sanitizer.
For those who prefer to shop online, they may run into a similar issue. Many items are out of stock, or being sold by third-party sellers for exorbitant costs.
According to Reuters.com, Amazon recently removed more than one million products from its site — products that falsely promised to cure or defend against the coronavirus. The site also removed more than 10,000 products they felt were in violation of the company's Fair Pricing Policy.
The Fair Pricing Policy prohibits selling items at a price "significantly higher" than seen elsewhere, or charging customers exorbitant shipping costs.
Update from Sarasota Military Academy
In other local coronavirus news, Sarasota Military Academy reported Monday on their Facebook page that a student and his mother were quarantined as a precautionary measure.
The mother had contact with a patient in her professional role at Sarasota's Doctors Hospital.
Neither the student nor his mother are showing any symptoms and are in good health and spirits.
According to Executive Director Christina Bowman, there is no current recommendation for excluding any additional cadets or closing the school any more days.
The school announced they would be continuing to disinfect all classrooms and common areas, as they have previously done due during flu season.
In an update, the academy announced they made the proactive decision two weeks ago to deep-clean and sanitize the campus, including all light switches and door knobs. The academy staff sanitized classrooms and buses, in addition to standard recommended cleaning and sanitizing procedures, information on a school Facebook post read.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
