As coronavirus cases show a steep rise since Christmas Day, Florida counties are now reporting their vaccination numbers.
As of Dec. 31, Lee County had administered 7,106 vaccines, Sarasota County 4,441, Charlotte County 1,535, and DeSoto County 146. In the first days of vaccinating the general public over 64, larger counties reported the rapid filling of vaccination appointments. Lee County tried first come, first served. After running out of appointments, counties promised the public more slots soon.
Infections increased nationally, statewide, and in Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties over the past two weeks. Cases are leveling off in the past two weeks in DeSoto County. Ninety-six people were hospitalized with the virus in Charlotte County on Jan. 1, 137 in Sarasota County, 131 in Lee County and 8 in DeSoto County. All four counties reported that they had available intensive care beds.
Charlotte County reported 446 cases from Christmas Day through Dec. 30, the last day of data from the state Department of Health dashboard. There were 14 deaths reported since Christmas Day.
Total cases reported in Charlotte County are 7,326 with 646 total deaths reported. The median age of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Charlotte County has dropped to 56.
DeSoto County has reported 72 new cases between Christmas Day and Dec. 30. There have been four new deaths reported in that time. Total cases in DeSoto are 2,884 since the start of the pandemic and 56 deaths with the median age of a person testing positive being 42.
Sarasota County reported 863 new cases between Christmas Day and Dec. 30 with 21 new deaths. There have been 18,025 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,024 deaths with the median age of positive case at 48.
Lee County reported 1,734 new cases between Christmas day and Dec. 30 with 21 new deaths. There have been 39,538 total cases and 672 deaths with the median age of positive case at 43.
Of the four counties, DeSoto County has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population at 7,923, although the county has far fewer than 100,000 residents. Lee County, the largest, has 5,501 cases per 100,000, Sarasota has 4,373 and Charlotte County, 4,140. The state rate is 6,161 per 100,000, similar to the national rate so far.
DeSoto County, with its small population, also has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 population, at 147. Charlotte County is at 122 per 100,000. Sarasota County is at 117. Lee County is at 87. The state rate is 100 and the national rate is 104. Charlotte County’s rate is elevated by its very high average age. DeSoto County has a large migrant farm worker population hit hard by COVID-19.
The state reported 16,653 new cases on Dec. 30. There were 918 new deaths since Christmas Day in the state.
These statistics are taken from reports by the Florida Department of Health and analysis by area epidemiologist James Colliver. Data is also from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
