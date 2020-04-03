New cases of coronavirus in Charlotte County jumped first exponentially and then just doubled, according to state Department of Health statistics.
The county of about 180,000 people still had only 43 reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. That includes an infant now. One person has died, which may be the resident of South Port Square senior living. The one death took several days to register on the state dashboard. Sarasota County had 124 cases and 7 deaths. DeSoto County had 9 cases and one death.
"We're not in bad shape, but I will warn you that the next three or four weeks are critically important," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said.
Truex said he has been advised by state and local Department of Health officials that this county and region of the state could peak near the end of the month in terms of number of new cases.
That comes close to projections from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation out of the University of Washington, which is a frequent reference point for national policy makers. For Florida, the Institute predicts peak cases by early May with the largest number of deaths per day a few days later. That's weeks later than other hot spots including New York and Michigan.
Epidemiologists at the institute predict the maximum number of deaths per day will peak at 175 in Florida, which is a figure on the low end of the range of 29-531. Being on the low end of that range may be related to the state's reporting that it has a sufficient number of hospital beds and nearly sufficient number of Intensive Care Unit beds. The model estimates the number of mechanical ventilators needed but does not show the availability for any state. New York has reported deadly shortages of ventilators.
The prediction numbers are adjusted daily, the institute states, with new U.S. data fed into a model that began with numbers from China and Italy.
When testing was severely limited in early March, Charlotte County recorded only one case from March 9 to March 13. Then, the federal government authorized private laboratories to participate. Hospitals are still limiting testing to the most sick and vulnerable, or those with known contacts, but private doctors can order their own tests.
The number of new cases rose to two in the third five-day increment charted by the state. Then it was 13. The last five days registered 23 new cases.
This rapid escalation so far for Charlotte County looks like the escalation for the entire state as well as Sarasota and Lee counties. Only DeSoto's numbers are too low to show clear escalation.
Truex believes Charlotte County has been ahead of the curve by closing its beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home as much as possible order on Wednesday did not require closing beaches, although some communities such as Lee County, have done that. Charlotte County has not ordered its hotels closed, as did Lee County. That neighboring county has 304 virus cases and 11 deaths for a population that is four times Charlotte County's.
Truex said he agrees with DeSantis' decision to leave open many recreational options like golf courses.
"I don't have a problem with that," he said, noting that some courses have limited golf carts to one person or one family unit, and they have cut back on food and water handling.
"It gets people out enjoying the community," he said.
As for DeSantis' decision to enable church gatherings as "essential services," Truex said he does not agree with that.
"God doesn't care if we're in a building or if we're under a tree," Truex said. "If you want to put people together like that, you're asking for trouble ... Our responsibility is to each other."
Truex advised residents to enjoy the sunshine while following the U.S. Center For Disease Control guidelines of staying 6 feet apart, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently.
"Keep mentally positive," he said. "It's going to be a long four weeks."
