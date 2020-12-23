A local Starbucks employee tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the company to shut down the Punta Gorda site on U.S. 41.
The store, which first opened last summer, should reopen Christmas day, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Jory Mendes told The Daily Sun Wednesday.
"As soon as we learned of the diagnosis, we quickly activated our protocols following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities, closing the store and initiating a deep clean," Mendes said. "Due to limited staffing, the store remains temporarily closed."
Staff have been self-isolating if they worked in close contact with the person who tested positive, Mendes said.
When the store reopens, it will be with employees who were not in close contact with the infected person, he said.
Since March, Starbucks stores have closed their indoor seating and bathrooms nationwide to prevent transmission of the virus, according to their corporate website. Masks are required of staff and customers and employees may refuse service to customers that refuse to wear masks.
Many Starbucks stores, including the one in Punta Gorda, have drive through services that have continued through the pandemic. The drive-through in Punta Gorda was closed Wednesday, and is expected to reopen with the rest of the store on Christmas day.
