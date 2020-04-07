The spread of the coronavirus in Charlotte County has not become random, but is found at specific locations, Department of Health Director Joe Pepe told commissioners Friday.
Commissioners extended the state of emergency another week at the meeting and received an update on the status of the virus locally and globally.
Pepe said he and other county emergency management officials determined that the spread is not random by using a epidemiology mapping tool. They plotted the location of all of the county’s cases at the time and then laid over a map of ambulance trip hot spots for the coronavirus symptoms. This showed that the virus had not, as of that study, escaped freely into the community.
“We’re not seeing side community spread,” Pepe said. “We’re seeing a significant uptick in cases related to each other.”
Outside the meeting, Pepe told the Sun cases are with health care workers at different types of facility, or a single family at a time, which is easier to deal with. He knew of no cases at a grocery store or other major retail operation.
“Health care workers are at highest risk,” he told the Sun outside the meeting. “We have lots of support workers that have gotten sick.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the state website shows that the county had 67 cases of diagnosed coronavirus, ages 24-94, with 12 having required hospitalization, and one death. People tested totaled 721. This compares to 434 positive cases and 13 deaths in neighboring Lee County which is four times as large. Sarasota County, more than twice the size, has 172 positive and seven deaths. DeSoto County — slightly smaller than Charlotte — has 16 positive cases identified and three deaths.
The health department is working with local nursing homes to restrict staff who previously worked at multiple facilities or in multiple wings of the same facility, Pepe told the Sun.
Equipment is an issue, as it is worldwide, but not yet a crisis locally, Pepe said.
The county is distributing what equipment it has to area hospitals, but no N95 or health care grade face masks, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller told the commission.
Emergency services is preparing to deliver the next 2,500 test kits to hospitals, Fuller said.
Local hospitals are not running out of masks, Pepe said. The shortage of personal protection equipment as well as test swabs is becoming a crisis in other locations in the nation where the virus is widespread. Locally, nurses at Fawcett Memorial Hospital staged a protest over lack of protective equipment.
Currently, Pepe said, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte has 1,900 masks, Fawcett has 900 and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, about 300.
Pepe said he is working with the local hospitals on strategies to extend mask supplies by using sterilization methods including hydrogen peroxide vapors or purchasing a costly ultraviolet robot.
Pepe praised the state response to the virus, noting that even most of the people over 85 who were stricken have recovered.
“It says our hospital system is doing an excellent job,” he said.
Commissioner Chris Constance, a physician, asked Pepe about the availability of ventilators, which are running out in harder-hit areas like New York City.
“I feel fairly comfortable that we have significant respiratory care,” Pepe said, noting that hospitals are repurposing anesthesia machines as ventilators.
Constance warned Pepe to tell the hospitals to label all their ventilators before the state orders them transferred to Miami.
Constance also asked Pepe to supply surge projections at the next of the county’s daily emergency conference calls. That is the projection of how many people could need critical care at the same time, and when.
“If folks stay home, our surge may be relatively minimal,” Constance said, adding, “I don’t want to speak too soon and give people a false sense of security.”
