The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau has a new addition to the team.
The bureau recently announced that Maureen Morgenthien will serve as the organization’s director of marketing.
"Morgenthien’s primary responsibility will be positioning Charlotte County as a tourism destination through marketing initiatives," said Jennifer Huber, Tourism Public Relations Manager, in a press release. "She has an extensive tourism marketing background including working in hotel and resort sales and marketing; serving as Deputy Director, Sales & Marketing with the Emerald Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and as Director of Leisure Sales & Marketing with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau."
Morgenthien replaces Chip Futch, who left the organization in July.
"I am happy to join the team and look forward to creating top-of-mind awareness for the destination and a positive impact for the community,” said Morgenthien, in the press release.
The mission of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB is to market and sell Charlotte County as a premier ecotourism, leisure, sports and conference destination in Florida.
Charlotte County collects a 5% tourist development tax on accommodation stays six months or less, in addition to the 7% sales tax. The first 3% is spent for tourism promotion and marketing, while the other 2% are used to fund the debt on the bond for renovations at the Charlotte Sports Park.
For more information, visit www.pureflorida.com.
