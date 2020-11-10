There’s a new sales/sports business director at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
Sean Walter has joined the organization, and his focus will be working in retaining and bringing new businesses, meetings and sporting events to Charlotte County.
“Walter has an extensive background in tourism operations, sales, and marketing and began his career with the Walt Disney World Company,” the press release stated. “Most recently, he served as Sports Director and Senior Manager of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he oversaw leisure, group, and meetings sales.”
Walter said when he applied for the position vacancy, he did some research and became intrigued by the growth in the area and growth opportunities within Charlotte County government.
“They continue to add assets that provide us the opportunity to leverage new dollars into the destination,” Walter said. “One example is the 10-lane, 50-Meter competitive pool at Centennial Park.”
He added that he’s looking forward to supporting the local hospitality and tourism industry and all its partners and employees.
“By selling and marketing our various assets we have to offer, we are able to host first time events, tournaments and training camps which provides economic opportunity to the community,” Walter said. “As we grow this sector of the business, it provides employees with new job opportunities and growth within their organizations. These events also generate local sales tax which benefits the community. I am excited to be part of this team and look forward to marketing and selling all the wonderful assets of Charlotte County.”
Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB, said Walter has proven experience in Florida’s tourism industry.
“Coupled with his relationships in the meetings industry and sporting events world, he will help showcase Charlotte County to a broader audience which positively impacts the local economy,” Doherty said. “He’s the consummate professional and we are fortunate having him on our team.”
Charlotte County collects a 5% tourist development tax on accommodation stays six months or less, in addition to the 7% sales tax. The first 3% is spent for tourism promotion and marketing, while the other 2% are used to fund the debt on the bond for renovations at the Charlotte Sports Park.
For more information, visit www.pureflorida.com.
