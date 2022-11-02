Visual Arts Center’s Board of Directors: Susan Hill; President Donna Peterman; Vice President Becky Borell; Executive Director Lisa Gallucci; Treasurer Kathy desEnfants; Endowment Trust President Alexia Martin and Rose Hergenham.
Visual Arts Center President Donna Peterman and board member Rose Hergenham at the Visual Arts Center’s ribbon cutting, celebrating the opening of the “Season of Art.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tom Desenfants takes a moment to see the artwork on display at the Visual Arts Center, prior to the ribbon cutting celebration for the opening of the “Season of Art.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Guests take a moment to see the art work on display at the Visual Arts Center, prior to the ribbon cutting celebration for the opening of the “Season of Art.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board member Edie Long and Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Director of Business Development Jami Joannes
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Director of Business Development Tara Zagas and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Lissa Craig Ford
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Don Leitch, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews and Susan Hill
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
BJ Jones, Tara Zagas, Cheryl George, Amberly Leverich, Frank Immich, Brett Hawker and Sonya Hawker celebrated the ribbon cutting at the Visual Arts Center for the opening of the “Season of Art.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
A dual ribbon cutting with members of the Punta Gorda Chamber and Charlotte County Chamber was held at the Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda, to celebrate the opening of the “Season of Art.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Visual Arts Center celebrated the opening of its “Season of Art” with a dual ribbon cutting Tuesday with the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. For a complete list of dates of the event and exhibit schedule, visit VisualArtsCenter.org.
