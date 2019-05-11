PORT CHARLOTTE — In 2018, an 11-year-old had just started his first two jobs.
He was delivering papers and cutting grass, and ended up with roughly $475, according to Steven Vito, a United Way board member.
The Charlotte County kid received a 1099, a form used to report payments made to a contractor, and saved up all his receipts.
Then he went to United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to file his taxes for the first time. Though he didn’t receive a refund, or owe anything, his was one of nearly 600 tax returns filed this year in the United Way Charlotte County’s VITA program, said Vito, who brought the program to Charlotte County.
The county’s residents saved more than a combined $131,600 in tax preparation fees this year, thanks to this tax assistance program.
With 40 volunteers this year, and 4,850 hours of service in 10 weeks, VITA prepared the most tax returns the program has had in one season at 589.
This is the sixth year the United Way of Charlotte County facilitated the program. In the five years prior, there were a combined 1,100 returns filed. Most returns this year were filed using e-filing.
Many clients who come in are older with relatively low incomes, according to Jim Ellsworth, who is a retired banker and has volunteered two years in a row with VITA.
“(Clients are) thankful they didn’t have to pay $300 to have their return filed,” Ellsworth said. “You save them money they don’t have.”
VITA consists of IRS-certified volunteers who take tax training and then meet with clients to prepare their taxes. Clients must be making less than $66,000 annually to be eligible.
Clients received over $542,900 total in tax refunds.
“It was a great opportunity to help others and (make) a positive difference in our community,” said Angie Matthiessen, the executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County.
“This is truly a remarkable program that is all about service and to a much lesser extent taxes and numbers,” said Vito, who helped coordinate the VITA program this year. “The reward is significant, all paid in smiles and hugs from grateful clients.”
Also, organizers pointed out, most people will spend their tax return funds in the community where they live, so it boosts the local economy.
Aside from conducting tax interviews with clients, volunteers also answered phones and made appointments.
The United Way of Charlotte County’s main goal is to eliminate poverty, using VITA as one of their many tools to help combat this.
With 45 percent of the county’s households living paycheck to paycheck, Matthiessen said these asset-limited, income- constrained and employed people — known as ALICE — “need this service more than ever.”
“The folks in our community who are working paycheck to paycheck are those who are working really hard and they deserve the chance to get their taxes done in just as professional a manner as the person who can pay for tax preparation services,” she said.
To sign up and volunteer with VITA next tax season, call United Way Charlotte County at 941-627-3539.
Volunteers do not have to be tax wizards to help, Vito said. Volunteers undergo training before helping clients and an IRS representative is on-call to help with any questions a volunteer may have.
