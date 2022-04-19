PORT CHARLOTTE — Volunteers are needed for the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program in Charlotte County.
The program documents the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay.
“Seagrass is a vital nursery habitat to many of Florida’s commercial and recreational fisheries,” said Katherine Rose, Sea Grant agent with the Charlotte County extension of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services.
“Seagrass has a lot of important linkages to water quality,” she added. “The structure of the leaf blades and the rhizomes — they are a little different than roots but provide a similar function in this case — trap and store suspended sediment in the water. This benefits many organisms and the seagrass since like other plants, it needs sunlight to survive.”
Rose helps oversee the survey program, which is scheduled to take place during a two-week window from May 3-17, 2022 with a follow-up sampling to be conducted between July 11-25, 2022.
She said when seagrass dies, not only does it decompose and feed algae, but it also releases the sediment it was storing back into the water.
“This all reduces the water clarity and quality, which makes it harder for remaining seagrasses to survive and the whole process snowballs,” Rose said.
The Eyes on Seagrass program began in 2019 after locals expressed concerns about a growing macroalgae abundance in both Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay, according to Rose.
“Macroalgae competes with seagrass,” she said. “Macroalgae growth is exacerbated by increased nutrient input into our waterbodies.”
She said nutrient-rich run off and water quality are big concerns for Floridians regarding the state’s ecosystems given the intensity of algae blooms over the last five years.
“Having a clear idea of the trends for both plants allow regulatory bodies in Florida’s government to identify concerns and implement policies to address them faster, which is necessary to protect ecosystems during a crisis,” Rose said.
Between 1950 and 2000, Charlotte Harbor lost 29% of its seagrass coverage, she added, but there has been a recent, dramatic decrease in seagrass area in Charlotte Harbor.
“Between 2018 and 2021, the harbor lost 23% of its seagrass on average. Lemon Bay only decreased by 12%, but the east wall (of the harbor along Punta Gorda) lost 50% of its seagrass,” Rose said.
Program volunteers teams need to consist of three to four individuals. Participants are required to provide their own boat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard transportation to their assigned monitoring site.
They will also need to provide their own water shoes, mask, snorkel and fins.
Monitoring gear, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples will be provided. Gear will be distributed during a required training session.
“Participants get to spend a fun day out on the water and contribute to the conservation of their local environment,” Rose added. “What’s not to love?”
For information, contact Rose at kate.rose0210@ufl.edu or call 941-764-4346.
