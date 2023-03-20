Last year's Manchester Waterway Civic Association's cleanup effort garnered the all-volunteer group an Ambush award from Keep Charlotte Beautiful, which is one of 700 affiliates of the national organization, Keep America Beautiful. Here, a large storage drum is removed from the waterway.
In 2022, during their annual cleanup, volunteers for the MWCA removed 1,616 pounds of debris, and not all would fit in the dumpster. This year the debris removed is expected to triple due to debris blown into mangroves from Hurricane Ian, said the association's president, Jim Robinson.
Debris removed last year ran the gamut from lawn chairs, storage drums, tires, wood planks, clothing articles, fishing gear, and more. This year it's expected that three times the amount of last year will be removed due to the hurricane.
Due to Hurricane Ian, a lot of debris was blown into the mangroves along the more than 8.4-mile waterway and the "fingers" leading to it, MWCA President Jim Robinson said.
He said the waterway is mostly natural.
"About 60% to 70% is mangroves," he said.
Needed are volunteers who have "boats, kayaks, canoes" and vehicles, too, he said.
When the debris is removed, those in boats will make their way to the dock where land volunteers will load the debris into dumpsters.
When their work is done, beginning at 11:30 a.m., a dockside luncheon will be served, Robinson said.
Volunteers last year collected 1,616 pounds of debris which was more than the 8-foot dumpster could hold. The rest was hauled away separately, he said.
This year it's expected there will be three times the amount of debris removed last year, due to the storm. As a result, in addition to the 8-foot dumpster, a 20-foot dumpster will be added, Robinson said.
As in the past, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, one of 700 affiliates belonging to Keep America Beautiful, is providing all the supplies — dumpsters, buckets, grabbers, nets, gloves, bags, T-shirts and water, Robinson said.
The dock and registration location is at 17087 Ohara Drive, in Port Charlotte.
Arrive at 9 a.m. to sign in either in front of the house or dockside in the rear of the property, Robinson said.
Those taking part will be required to sign a Keep Charlotte Beautiful waiver.
Both members and nonmembers are welcome to join in the cleanup effort.
Rhonda Harvey, coordinator of Keep Charlotte Beautiful, said last year the MWCA was the recipient of the Ambush award bestowed by her organization, for their effort as part of the Great American Cleanup, which is a national event.
The Manchester Waterway cleanup is one of three events being held in Charlotte County, she said.
The others on March 25 take place at Laishley Park, for the Peace River cleanup (register at Downtown Bait and Tackle, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda), and at Englewood Beach (register at the Pavilion next to the playground).
