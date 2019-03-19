PUNTA GORDA — When Howard Brewer’s neighbors began raising money to fix up his trailer on Mango Drive, he knew it wouldn’t go smoothly.
“People have offered to help before,” he said. “I’ve never really had anybody follow through.”
Shot in the back in an armed robbery in Fort Myers at 22, Brewer, now 58, is paralyzed from the chest down. In 2015, he lost a leg after his old wounds got infected. Recently, his health problems have worsened again and a nurse now comes to check on him and change his bandages each day. He thinks he may have diabetes. After speaking with the Sun last week, he said he had a head rush, got tunnel vision, and had to lay down.
About a month ago, Brewer’s Punta Gorda neighbors wanted to help repair his trailer. His roof leaks, and his floor is rotting. The electrical wiring is exposed, and he has no air conditioning. In the summer, it can get up to 115 degrees inside his home.
When the story appeared on WINK News and in the Sun, donations poured in to a Facebook fundraiser, and people started dropping by to leave donations, gift cards and food. He received around $6,000 in total, but his home is still in the same state of disrepair. No one has shown up to actually do the work.
Steve Walker, who is organizing the project with his fiancee Kelly Kartz, said at first, people wanted to do the work right away, but there were no funds yet to buy anything. Now that they’ve purchased the materials, they’ve posted on the Facebook fundraiser multiple times asking people to show up on a certain day to do the work, but no one comes.
“I didn’t expect everybody to not show up,” Walker said. “I’ll come here at 9 and stay until 10 or 11, waiting for people to show up.”
The problems began when another neighbor helping collect donations seemed to change his attitude about the project. Walker and Kartz said phone was being used as the main contact, and he suddenly changed the voicemail, telling people to leave a message or not, he “didn’t give a f—.”
The voicemail on his phone now states it is no longer associated with the Howard Brewer fund and to please not leave any more messages.
Brewer said since the voicemail issue, people have been wondering what was going on. Strangers drive by his house and sometimes look in his windows to check if the fundraiser was all a scam. It left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.
Walker is determined to finish the project, despite the delays and struggle it’s been so far. So far, he’s been able to set up a new shed for Brewer, after his old one was destroyed in Hurricane Irma. Wood and other materials are stacked in the yard, waiting for enough volunteers to begin.
“I want to see it through,” Walker said. “I’m not going to let somebody get in between getting you some help.”
Some volunteers who want to help doubt whether Brewer’s trailer is worth saving. On Friday, Anne and Chris Seifferlein came to Brewer’s house with sandwiches, after another call on Facebook for volunteers. They were ready to work, but said once they got there, they didn’t know where to begin and said they weren’t sure it was worth putting time and money into a structure that may not be safe to live in.
Joe Stein brought a power washer to start on the roof, so it could be sealed, but after taking a look, he was afraid he’d fall through.
“I’m supposed to be a volunteer, but it’s like oh my god, where do we start?” he said. “Nobody knows where to start because it’s just so bad.”
All three agreed it would be better for Brewer to have a new trailer if someone could donate one, though Brewer himself would like to stay where he is.
“All I wanted was a new roof,” he said.
The last thing he wants is to go back into any kind of government housing or assisted living facility, which he spent 30 years in before moving to Florida.
“They don’t have places for disabled people,” he said. “They have places for the elderly, and I was tired of watching people I care about dying around me.”
In his neighborhood, he exchanges hellos with everyone he sees driving or walking by, and says they all know him as “the Milk Man” after seeing him go back and forth from the gas station on his power chair carrying three gallons of milk.
Lately, he hasn’t gone as often because he still needs new batteries for the chair. A new chair was donated to him, but it’s too small, and he’d like to give it away to someone else who needs it.
For now, the few volunteers still in touch with the project plan to do what work they can with the materials that have been purchased, but it won’t be a quick project. Walker and Kartz are hoping some of the contractors who initially showed interest will follow up again. They also plan to set up a fundraising event at a local restaurant, though no date or location has yet been set.
Anyone wanting to help can contact Kartz at 941-286-1714 or Walker at 941-815-2291.
