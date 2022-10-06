PUNTA GORDA — Volunteers, nonprofits and the business community are working to help people recover from Hurricane Ian.
The Charlotte County Community Foundation is hosting the Volunteer Response Center. Those who are able to, are encouraged to sign up to volunteer.
Volunteers will help with a multitude of tasks, said Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership who, along with TEAM Punta Gorda president Nancy Johnson, is running COAD which was formed during the pandemic.
She said some could hand out food and water at distribution sites while others with power tools could help to tarp rooftops and cut trees.
COAD unites nonprofit organizations and volunteers who work together during a crisis or disaster.
“TEAM Punta Gorda is upstairs with COAD and the Rubicon Disaster Team directly working 24 hours a day,” said Johnson.
TEAM Punta Gorda was founded by residents after Hurricane Charley in 2004 destroyed many of the city’s buildings. It became a nonprofit organization and has been influential in the city’s decision-making.
TEAM members hired a city planner, and helped to redesign the city into what it is today.
TEAM RUBICON
Some 160 members of Team Rubicon showed up to volunteer several days ago, said Johnson. Rubicon is a nonprofit made up of military veterans, first responders, and others who help communities recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.
Johnson said Rubicon members were performing a number of duties, such as tarping roofs and “clearing brush away from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.”
Hogan said Punta Gorda and Charlotte County suffered “catastrophic” losses and damages. “There were tornadoes here as well.”
She said the Crisis and Rape Emergencies Center (C.A.R.E.) suffered damages and was closed.
To volunteer, go to the Community Foundation Building at 227 Sullivan St. between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The volunteer hotline number is 910-973-3916. If you need assistance or need more information, call 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161.
Brian Gleason, spokesman for Charlotte County, said downtown Punta Gorda “didn’t flood,” but that there were “widespread damages” throughout the entire county.
Although Punta Gorda didn’t get a storm surge, there was flooding from rainfall, he said.
He said the church parking lot on the corner of Taylor and Airport roads “had up to two feet of water.”
He said residents and property owners who sustained damage to their homes or businesses should go to the website: tinyurl.com/selfreportdamage to help the city and county assess where improvements could be made.
For instance, if there was flooding from the rain, maybe the drainage swale designs would be changed.
“This allows us to look across the county and look at trends where power poles and trees were down, and standing water,” he said.
The county will put the data along with photos residents send, in its mapping survey, he explained.
He said 2,000 linemen plus 800 more were working to restore power and that it was expected to be 100% restored by Sunday, Oct. 9.
OTHER DAMAGES
Some restaurants remained opened and served hot meals shortly after the storm, such as the Waffle House and Hibachi’s on Marion Avenue and U.S. 41 southbound.
Punta Gorda Isles resident Cheryl Berlon, who heads fundraising activities for numerous causes and meets with her group at F.M. Don’s, said on Tuesday the restaurant sustained water damage and had no power, and the Sun Loft building was also without power.
Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante on Retta Esplanade in the Historic District sent emails to patrons on their mailing list and said it would reopen next week.
David Elkins, who works at the Riviera Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda, said the restaurant is expected to reopen later this week. He said it did not get the damages that were feared.
John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, wrote that a McDonald’s “McRig” — a full-sized trailer — will serve thousands of free hot meals in the parking lot of McDonald’s, 13418 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 8.
He also wrote that Leroy’s Southern Kitchen in downtown Punta Gorda reopened Wednesday and will serve meals from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., cash only. It also plans to open for Sunday brunch.
Beef ‘O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda is open with a limited menu, cash only, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The SandStar Remodeling main office building lost three-quarters of its roof, which allowed wind-driven rainwater into the building which has no internet or landline phones.
The office and model home are closed until further notice.
The firm said it will not be able to take on any storm-related damage repairs.
Fishermen’s Village is closed until further notice.
On Thursday, the New Life Church (formerly First United Methodist Church) on Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda became a staging area for Samaritan’s Purse — a Christian organization founded by the Billy Graham ministry. Community volunteers are helping there along with Samaritan’s Purse volunteers along with the church’s staff and members of the congregation.
Samaritan’s Purse has a tent set in which residents can sign up for chainsaw work, yard debris cleanup, removing water from damaged interior areas, and temporary roof tarping.
Shannon Daley, regional program manager for Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Distaster Relief, said three units have also been sent to Englewood and and Fort Myers in addition to the Punta Gorda location at the church.
“We use local volunteers,” said Daley, and encouraged anyone able to go to spvolunteer.org to either volunteer for an extended stay, or to volunteer for the day.
If a day volunteer, “just show up at 7:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:30 Sundays only, she said.
Pastor Tim Buck of the church said New Life will provide hot meals today (Friday), from noon until 2 p.m. and it also has limited baby supplies and other essentials such as food, paper goods, hygiene products, and water.
He said donations of food such as granola bars and other non-perishables are needed along with baby supplies.
For those who need spiritual help, Chaplain Bethany Rinehart from Samaritan’s Purse is available for counseling and prayers.
Teachers answer the call
Maggie Beechler, a Liberty Elementary School fifth-grade teacher, said, “I bought boxed diapers and cleaning supplies,” and she said she’s been bringing food from the church and other supplies to “all 25 of my students.”
Helping her is her son Owen Beechler, a sixth grader.
Maggie Beechler said although she lives in North Port, she doesn’t mind driving to Punta Gorda then back to Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.