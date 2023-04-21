A third-party voter registration organization has been fined $46,600 for violating Florida’s election laws, which included employees in Charlotte and Lee counties with criminal records submitting fraudulent voter registrations.
The civil actions taken against Hard Knocks Strategies LLC, follow the arrests of one employee in Charlotte County and six in Lee County on elections fraud charges, according to a news release from the state Office of Election Crimes and Security.
A state review of 2,868 voter registration applications collected by the Broward County organization that were submitted to elections officials after the statutory deadline showed at least 116 were collected before, but not delivered until after, book closing deadlines, “subjecting Florida voters to potential disenfranchisement,” the release stated.
“Hard Knocks Strategies, LLC, also repeatedly turned in registrations to the incorrect county supervisors of elections, and in one instance, submitted 21 Florida voter registrations presumed to be from Texas residents,” the release stated.
The announcement of the fines coincides with arrests of Hard Knocks canvassers who had submitted a large number of fraudulent voter registration applications from 2021-2022.
The Lee County Supervisor of Elections office was first to notice the fraudulent applications, reporting the anomalies to the Florida Department of State and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The state news release thanks election supervisors in Charlotte and Lee counties “for their diligence in recognizing and reporting this fraud.”
The State Attorney launched a criminal investigation that revealed at least 58 fraudulent voter registration applications using the personal identification of others without their consent were traced back to Hard Knocks agents in Lee and Charlotte.
The investigation also revealed that Hard Knocks failed to conduct background checks on employees. One worker had been convicted of 15 felonies.
Another employee, Dominique Anita Hughes, 35, of Port Charlotte, had three previous convictions for “crimes of dishonesty” and previous appearances in both Drug Court and Mental Health Court.
In February, Hughes was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly using her own address and that of a family member to wrongly register five people.
Both Hughes and her relatives explained she has a medical condition, though the diagnosis is redacted in the arrest report.
Hughes was ultimately charged with five counts each of possession of another person’s ID card and submitting a false voter registration.
“Floridians place a great deal of trust in third-party voter registration organizations to collect their personal information and submit their voter registration application to the appropriate Supervisor of Elections in a timely manner,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd in the news release. “This organization has shown a blatant disregard for the laws of this state and their illegal conduct undermines the confidence of Floridians in the elections process.”
