Dominique Anita Hughes

 PHOTO PROVIDED FROM CCSO

A third-party voter registration organization has been fined $46,600 for violating Florida's election laws, which included employees in Charlotte and Lee counties with criminal records submitting fraudulent voter registrations.  

The civil actions taken against Hard Knocks Strategies LLC, follow the arrests of one employee in Charlotte County and six in Lee County on elections fraud charges, according to a news release from the state Office of Election Crimes and Security.


   
