Election officials are having a hard time pinpointing how many newly registered voters are felons whose voting rights have been restored.
For these “Returning Citizens,” the term for felons who have had their rights restored, the process of registering is still the same. Every person who registers to vote has to check the box for question number two on the application: “I am not a felon, and if I am, my rights have been restored.”
Over one million Florida residents regained their eligibility to vote beginning Jan. 8, as Amendment 4, the Voting Rights Restoration Act, went into effect.
Due to the ambiguity of the wording of the question, the supervisor of election offices cannot always distinguish who is an ex-felon, and who may be registering to vote for the first time.
From Jan. 8, when Amendment 4 went into effect, to Thursday, Charlotte County had 227 newly registered voters, 28 of which are known to be returning citizens. In 2018, during the same 10-day span, there were 359 people who registered to vote.
Port Charlotte resident Robert McDuffie was one proponent of Amendment 4, even standing outside the Charlotte County Administration Center for months to get people to sign petitions.
“I am also a felon and that is my primary motivation in promoting this issue as passionately as I did and my family,” McDuffie said. “It is wrong to label a person and punish a person for the rest of their lives, if they have already paid their debt to society.”
He said he believes there is a stigma about ex-felons, that they are not capable of making anything positive of their lives. McDuffie and his wife of 10 years run a ministry, and they have done mission work in Africa for the last nine years.
McDuffie is in Africa with his wife. He said he plans to register to vote when they return home.
Between Jan. 8 and last Thursday, there were 607 newly registered voters in Sarasota County. Information about how many new voters are ex-felons is not immediately available, as the supervisor of elections office would first have to check each individual electronic voter record of the new voters to determine if any of them had a previous voter registration that was inactivated due to their felony status. However, if a record does not indicate that, there is no way to tell if an applicant is or was a felon, communications manager Rachel Denton said. In 2018, there were 554 new registered voters in Sarasota County.
You are not required to bring any paperwork to the supervisor of elections about your conviction when registering to vote. Returning citizens may also register to vote online at registertovoteflorida.gov.
The Charlotte County Democrats plan to reach out to potential new voters using an educational approach, speaking to those who might not have been looking at the political process, rather than targeting a specific demographic.
“At this stage, we want to educate people about their rights, not get bogged down in policy, or candidates. We want to focus on the individual,” organization chair Patrick Hurley said.
The Democrats said they’re looking to take as much of an apolitical view as possible. They hope to partner with community organizations to reach out to the networks they already have in place to reach potential new voters.
Bob Starr, of the Charlotte County Republican Party, said no plans have been discussed as of yet, but if they were to do something, it would be up to the board and executive committee to decide.
Hurley said the Democrats have already begun some of their efforts, producing documentation they hope to have printed within the next few weeks to use at events. He said their grassroots voter registration efforts will be more robust than ever in the county, and they will increase door-to-door canvassing.
He added that given many elections in Florida have been razor-thin, part of the educational approach is to emphasize to people that their vote matters.
“We see this as one of the most important opportunities in a long time to educate voters,” Hurley said. “That’s why we’re trying to be deliberate, and not partisan in purpose.”
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition has created a hotline to field any questions that may arise for potential voters. The hotline will be used by the FRRC, ACLU, and the League of Women Voters. They can also call Second Chances Coalition at 1-877-698-6830.
