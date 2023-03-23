Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — In two major issues of the 2023 legislative session, the Florida Senate is poised to give final approval Thursday to bills that would dramatically expand school vouchers and help shield businesses and insurance companies from lawsuits.

The House passed both bills last week, and the Senate on Wednesday positioned them for final votes. The bills would then go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign them.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments