Fawcett Memorial Hospital's ICU nurses participated in the American Heart Association Charlotte County Heart Walk this past Saturday, raising over $16,400 for heart disease and stroke awareness.

Fawcett's ICU nurses walked the Charlotte Harbor bridge dressed as unique characters to get a few honks and waves of encouragement from those driving by. 

Along with the money raised, Fawcett won Top Company and Top Team for their fundraising. 

