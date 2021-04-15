Fawcett Memorial Hospital's ICU nurses participated in the American Heart Association Charlotte County Heart Walk this past Saturday, raising over $16,400 for heart disease and stroke awareness.
Fawcett's ICU nurses walked the Charlotte Harbor bridge dressed as unique characters to get a few honks and waves of encouragement from those driving by.
Along with the money raised, Fawcett won Top Company and Top Team for their fundraising.
