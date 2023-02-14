featured Walk for the Poor St. Vincent de Paul Society Garry Overbey Feb 14, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Edward Bartolomeo, Dominick Pannozzo, Ivan Pierre, Victor Mauro and Becci Bartolomeo gather a few minutes before the walk begins at Laishley Park on Saturday. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY Linda Caldwell, Terry Cochran and Bette Dezenski SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY Jim Coty and Tom Glaza chatted before the “Walk for the Poor” held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews presents a proclamation designating Saturday, February 12th, 2023 as “St. Vincent de Paul Society’s “Walk for the Poor” Day in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY Over 125 walkers participated in the St. Vincent De Paul Society’s Walk for the Poor held at Laishley Park, Saturday morning. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY At the start line, walkers get ready to participate in the St. Vincent De Paul Society’s “Walk for the Poor” held at Laishley Park Saturday morning. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Society of St. Vincent de Paul held its 15th Annual “Walk for the Poor 2023” at Laishley Park on Saturday.The group raises funds for those in need of assistance, whether it be food, clothing, money or education. “Poverty in Charlotte County continues to be compounded by the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian," said event chair Joe-Ann Pierre. "Many are finding themselves in dire distress.”All proceeds will go to assist those in need and bolster the “Frederic Fund,” which provides educational assistance. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New bridges over Peace, Myakka rivers? Missing juvenile reported out of Port Charlotte Fire destroys Englewood home No new Cultural Center until 2028? Sunseeker to open in October
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.