PORT CHARLOTTE — “Mom went and out and killed a chicken tonight. The danged thing wasn’t bleeding out right.”
This wasn’t what Cyndi Shelton was used to hearing her grandmother say.
But Alzheimer’s disease had locked her grandmother — her real grandmother, the real Bea Mitchell — in a cage, only letting her out sporadically.
“You don’t just lose your loved one once,” Shelton said, speaking to the Sun recently about the ravages of the disease that affects over 5 million Americans.
You lose the person they were, sometimes years before they die.
And she’s seen it happen to too many people in her life, too many families.
This, Shelton said, is why she walks.
1985: The Dinner
Shelton was born in Seattle but raised in places like Los Angeles and Omaha, Nebraska. She moved around a lot as a kid because her father — known as the “king of toilet paper” — was a salesman representing big brands like Brawny and Northern.
In October 1985, she was a newlywed with a newborn son, Brandon, visiting her maternal grandparents, Katherine and Richard English, in Seattle. Katherine was excited to see her new great-grandson. She made him a little bed out of a box.
But there was talk about Richard. He wasn’t … himself. He’d been having memory problems.
The family gathered for dinner.
Katherine called out to her husband.
Richard finally came to the table. He was naked, except for a pair of underwear he wore on his head like a hat.
“He knew he had to put on clothes of some kind, he just didn’t remember how,” Shelton said.
Nearly four decades later, she remembers not just the sheer wrongness of that moment, but the reaction of her grandmother, a “prim and proper” woman who had taken Shelton as a child to afternoon tea on the Queen Mary.
“She was mortified,” Shelton said. “Not as much for what he was doing, but the secret was out.”
Katherine waved off his behavior as “senility.” No need for anyone to worry...
Alzheimer’s, at that time, was still growing in awareness.
“There wasn’t a lot of talk about it,” Shelton said.
Still, Katherine devoted herself completely to her husband’s care. She did it alone, however, and mostly in silence, until he passed away three years later.
The Walk
Shelton, now 60 and living in North Port, visited the Sun recently to discuss the Alzheimer’s Association’s upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 5 in Punta Gorda, as well as her personal connection to the disease. She was joined by Kathy Heldman, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.
Charlotte County has the second-highest median age in the U.S., according to census figures, so Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are of particular concern here. Roughly one in seven residents over the age of 65 in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are believed to have the disease, according to association data.
This year’s walk is expected to have about 500 participants. As of last week, the association’s website showed it was halfway to its goal of raising $59,000. The two-mile walk starts in Laishley Park with a 9 a.m. ceremony.
“It really is an inspirational experience,” Heldman said. “It’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, coming together in empathy and coming together in honor of people still with them and people they’ve lost.”
Walkers can carry flowers signifying their connection to the disease:
Blue — someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia
Purple — someone who has lost a loved one
Yellow — a caregiver
Orange — everyone who supports a world without Alzheimer’s
A white flower will represent the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease, which organizers hope is not too far away.
“It’s really important for people to understand there is hope,” Heldman said.
2008: The Call
Bea Mitchell, Cyndi Shelton’s paternal grandmother, was very active until about age 94, when a doctor told her to slow down.
She said she would.
So she cut her near-daily 18-hole golf game to 9 holes, four days a week. She traded the Meals on Wheels delivery route she’d driven for 27 years for a phone position in the organization. Line dancing looked like fun, so she starting doing that. And why not join a weekly bowling league too?
She took it “easy,” just like the doctor ordered.
But family members soon started whispering: Something’s wrong with grandma.
“It was such a rapid procession,” Shelton said. “It’s different for everyone. She went from doing everything to (within months) forgetting everyone.”
Everyone except for her granddaughter, Cyndi, who had been given the middle name Bea after her grandmother.
While her grandmother spent the next 2 ½ years in assisted living in Oregon, they talked weekly on the phone.
Now 99 years old, Bea knew she was talking to her granddaughter, but she also thought she was a little girl back home on the farm in Washington. Shelton remembers conversations about getting a chicken ready for dinner, learning things she never knew about the older woman’s life.
“I got a glimpse about what it was like to be my grandma as a child,” she said.
One day in 2008, just three weeks shy of Bea’s 100th birthday, Cyndi got a call from her nurse. Her mind had cleared enough to deliver a message: “Tonight when I go to sleep, I will not wake up. My granddaughter works for hospice, and you need to call them so I can go peacefully.”
Hospice did arrive the next morning, and, true to her word, she did not wake up. But she went in peace.
The Research
The walk’s goal is to raise awareness and funds to support the Alzheimer Association’s research efforts.
So where does the research stand?
“We are making progress,” said Stefanie Wardlow, “research champion” for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. “There’s definitely hope. We have an effective treatment in our future.”
Current treatments have only been effective in relieving some symptoms. But researchers now have a better understanding of the basic biology of how the disease works — “We’re smarter now,” Wardlow said, “and are working on ways to detect the disease earlier to slow its effects.
“With new biomarkers (indicators of the disease’s presence), we’re starting to realize we can see brain changes that are starting to occur 10 to 20 years before (diagnosis),” she said, adding that one day a simple blood test could tell you if you have the disease.
Scientists also are trying to find more diverse ways to attack the disease once diagnosed.
Researchers have 132 different compounds in clinical trials, Wardlow said.
“We’re not allowing any stone to be unturned,” she said.
Adding to the excitement in the Alzheimer’s community is “an unprecedented level of investment in research, both from federal and philanthropic sources.”
Federal funding for Alzheimer’s has more than quadrupled since 2011, from $448 million to $2.3 billion, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The association has $165 million invested in 500 projects in 27 countries.
Wardlow attributes some of the “accelerated investment” to greater awareness of the disease.
“More people are speaking out about it,” she said. “More people are opening up about the disease. It’s still a stigma, but it’s more common than it used to be.”
2019: The Black Hole and the Yellow Flower
For the last 10 years, Shelton has worked in fields directly affected by the disease. Working for hospice in Omaha, she was often tasked with being the first person people talk to about end-of-life care for a loved one. She now works for Solaris HealthCare Charlotte Harbor, a skilled nursing facility, as a business development specialist.
She’s seen the erasure of personality wrought by Alzheimer’s: crying and wailing; adult children stunned by a parent’s profane outbursts; people forgetting what they had for breakfast but remembering friends from college.
Also, she’s seen how attitudes have changed since her grandmother tried to hide the pain of her husband’s disease from the family.
“In our culture, we grow up thinking we can fix stuff, we can change stuff,” she said, adding that more people are accepting that Alzheimer’s isn’t something that can be fixed. “There is no cure. They have things that can slow it down, but once they make the diagnosis, there is no going back.”
And, again, she is seeing it happen to her family. Her 89-year-old stepfather was recently diagnosed. He’s still in the early stages, but the family is braced for what’s to come.
“They know about it and the research,” she said of her parents. “But they also know about it and aren’t ashamed.”
When her parents, who live nearby, come over to spend the night, she and her partner have the house ready. They put a cowbell and alarms on the doors in case he gets up during the night. They also place a black, circular rug outside the bedroom door. A neurologist told them a person with dementia sees it in the night and might think it’s a hole; they don’t want to fall in, so they stay in their room.
Now placed in the position of being a caregiver, Shelton will be carrying a yellow flower in the upcoming walk.
“Caregivers need to care for themselves,” Shelton said. “Though giving of themselves, they have to be careful they don’t give up every area of themselves.”
Heldman said caregivers sometimes die before the person they’re caring for due to the emotional strain and physical toll.
“And two-thirds of caregivers are women,” she added.
With nearly 14 million people estimated to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by the year 2050, the walk is a reminder that if you don’t already fall somewhere in the spectrum of the disease — patient, family, caregiver — you inevitably will.
“Everyone around you has been touched by this,” Shelton said. “I walk to support those who have dealt with the effects of the disease or are dealing with it now. I walk for those who will be impacted in the future. I walk to do my part so that others may not have to experience the pain and the loss of losing a loved one twice.
“That’s why I walk.”
