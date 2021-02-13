PUNTA GORDA — The clouds cleared up just in time for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's annual Walk for the Poor on Saturday morning.
Participants across Charlotte County gathered at the Laishley Park pavilion in Punta Gorda to join a scenic walk along the harbor and raise money for those in need.
The nonprofit's Walk for the Poor has successfully raised funds for the community for over 12 years. Organization member Florence Bordes has participated for the past four years.
"So many people don't have much in this community and this has been a benefit to them each year," said Bordes. "We have to humble ourselves because anyone could end up in that situation. I am just so blessed to be able to help."
Members Stevie and Moe Jasinski joined the organization after retiring and moving from Nebraska. The pair discussed why they got involved during their walk.
"We joined to give thanks for our blessings," said Stevie. "I'm glad it didn't rain on us."
The pair has walked in the fundraiser since 2017.
"We are happy to help those in need," said Moe.
The nonprofit was able to raise more than $5,000 from this year's walk.
They will continue to provide food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to pay bills and prevent homelessness to those who qualify.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is located at 25200 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
