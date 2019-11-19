PORT CHARLOTTE — Anyone interested in a report on how to increase affordable housing in Charlotte County can attend a public hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1050 Loveland Blvd.
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will take comments at this hearing, on its five-page report.
The report can be read online at bit.ly/2Xro6Hm
The committee, for example, is proposing that the county waive impact fees for developers certified to offer housing to low-income residents. Impact fees are a per-unit cost developers must pay to the county when they construct apartments, homes and also commercial structures. The county raises millions of dollars through impact fees.
Another recommendation is to encourage developments that combine housing and commercial operations. If a developer can show they will serve low-income residents, they could build higher than currently allowed.
The committee also recommends the county review all of its publicly owned land to determine which would be suitable for affordable housing.
All of the recommendations are based on suggestions from the state legislature. The legislature this year adopted regulations allowing local government to do things such as waive impact fees for affordable housing.
County commissioners will hear a presentation on the report on Dec. 10.
The advisory committee was recently expanded to include 11 people representing local industries, county government, nonprofits serving the poor as well as members of the general public. Local industries include banking, real estate and affordable housing construction.
