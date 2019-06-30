Be on the lookout for traffic changes in Punta Gorda this Thursday for Fourth of July celebrations.
The city announced its traffic plan showing how traffic will be rerouted.
From Laishley Park
If you're leaving from Laishley Park (100 Nesbit St.), traffic will be directed south to Olympia Avenue and then east to I-75 and then north or south on the I-75.
From Downtown
If you're leaving from the downtown city market place, traffic will be directed north on U.S. 41 towards Port Charlotte.
From East or West of U.S. 41
If you're coming from the east side of northbound U.S. 41, traffic will be directed east towards I-75.
From west of northbound U.S. 41 − including Marion Avenue, Taylor or Sullivan Streets − you will be directed to southbound U.S. 41. Drivers can then head south towards Fort Myers or east on Carmalita Street to go north on Cooper Street to Olympia Avenue and onto I-75.
Herald Court Center
If you're leaving Herald Court Center garage (117 Herald Court), traffic can't turn right towards north U.S. 41. All drivers will have to turn left towards Taylor Street.
Drivers will then be directed based on traffic build-up, going either towards Olympia and then east to I-75 or towards Marion and then south or use the Carmalita Street detour.
From CHECC
If you're leaving the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center (75 Taylor St.), take Harborside Avenue to northbound U.S. 41 to Port Charlotte or southbound U.S. 41 towards Fort Myers and Carmalita.
