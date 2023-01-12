Weeki Wachee Springs State Park an enchanted spring where you can see live mermaids, take a trip on a river boat cruise, learn about Florida wildlife, and swim in the pristine waters at Buccaneer Bay. It is seeking new underwater performers to work as mermaids.
Millions have flocked to Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, which has been performing underwater mermaid shows for more than 60 years.
WEEKI WACHEE — It's a $15-an-hour job about 2½ hours a day, but if you want to be a mermaid, here's a chance.
Auditions for underwater performers at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park take place from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a social media post from the state of Florida.
"The audition will include an endurance swim test. Those who successfully complete this phase of the audition will then proceed to the underwater audition," it states. "The entire process may take 1-2 hours. Please check in at the front gate upon arrival. Walk-ups will not be accepted."
Anyone wanting to work as an underwater performer must be 18, it states. Those interested are told to send a resume and state employment application to Kelley.Parker@floridadep.gov, according to the social media post.
“Weeki Wachee” is a Seminole name for “little spring” or “winding river," according to the state park's website.
"The spring is so deep that the bottom has never been found," it states.
A Navy veteran, who worked with what was then known as "frogmen" and now called Navy SEALs, opened a business at the site in 1947 after training young women to use breathing apparatuses to make it appear they were mermaids.
In the 1950s, it became among the most popular tourist spots in America, with movies filmed there and celebrities stopping by.
"Weeki Wachee’s heyday began in 1959, when the spring was purchased by the American Broadcasting Co. (ABC) and was heavily promoted," it states. "ABC built the current theater, which seats 400 and is embedded in the side of the spring 16 feet below the surface."
