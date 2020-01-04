Volunteers are needed to help count the homeless later this month.
The annual Point In Time count will start at 7 a.m. Jan. 30. Volunteers and representatives from social service agencies and law enforcement will venture into the community to conduct surveys of the local homeless population and find out what their needs are.
"These surveys are used to collect data and raw numbers on the current state of homelessness in the community," according to a press release from the Gulf Coast Partnership, Charlotte's lead agency to fight homelessness.
Said GCP CEO Anglea Hogan: "The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that every community conducts a count of homeless persons annually in order to allocate appropriate resources to get people safe, housed, and off the streets."
The count is not just a snapshot estimating the size of the homeless population at a given time, it also largely determines how much funding agencies like GCP get to help the homeless.
"We need as many volunteers as possible," said GCP chief technology officer Gaither Stephens. "Without the help of amazing volunteers in our community, there would be no Point in Time count. Without the count, there wouldn’t be assistance. It’s that cut and dry."
This year, Stephens said, they hope to find volunteers who can help them seek out homeless youth. This is one area where they've fallen short in the past.
"We've had a difficult time ID'ing youth in the PIT count," he said. "That's why we've had difficulty getting funding for youth in the area."
Youth is defined as both children and unaccompanied young people up to the age of 24.
The PIT also seeks to identify veterans, families and "chronically homeless" — who are disabled and have been homeless for a year or more. These are the demographics that receive the bulk of the funding for housing assistance and other services, Stephens said.
If you'd like to volunteer, you need to attend one of two training days. These will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
For more information about volunteering, call Gaither Stephens at 941-626-0220, ext. 3, email him at Gaither.Stephens@GulfCoastPartnership.org, or show up to one of the two training days.
