Residents will have a chance to say how they want the county to improve its park at Lake Betty in one of Port Charlotte’s original neighborhoods — Parkside.
The county’s Community Services department is holding two public meetings Wednesday, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St. Each meeting is scheduled to last an hour.
Lake Betty is the county’s highest priority park for improvements, Community Services Director Tommy Scott told the Sun. That’s why it is the first location to be evaluated using a relatively new priority system, he said.
Lake Betty Park is located near the northern end of Conway Boulevard at the end of a canal that widens. Parkside is one of the original neighborhoods built in the 1960s. Its demographics include fewer retirees than other parts of Charlotte County. Parkside has more rental properties, more young families as well as families of color, according to the county’s master plan for parks done in 2014.
The county recently rebuilt another Parkside park, McGuire Park, to include a water park for young families. The rebuild also added walking trails, pavilions and playing courts.
Another water park is not likely for Lake Betty, Scott said, because it is a small park, and is near McGuire. But many options are on the table, he added.
“Our first step is to engage our citizens, to see what they would like in a park,” Scott said.
A few years ago, the county ranked all of its many parks using a point system that included such factors as how many courts, how many miles of trails, how many pavilions, open space, and other facilities a park had. Lake Betty scored low.
The park currently has a basketball court and a small fishing dock among other facilities. The court was resurfaced a few years ago, because it was breaking down, Scott said.
How to pay for the project is not yet determined, although the county will put Lake Betty Park on its list of proposed projects for the next Sales Tax project list, Scott said. Residents will be asked to vote in 2020 on whether to continue the add-on to the state sales tax to pay for capital projects such as park improvements.
Community Services is not addressing water quality issues with the small lake, Scott said. The county’s Public Works department is currently reviewing options for dredging canals throughout the county, said Public Works Public Information Officer Tracy Doherty.
“We are in the preliminary planning stages to create a sediment removal project for the upland canals, to include Lake Betty,” she said.
