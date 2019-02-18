With one of the oldest populations in the country, there’s a good chance many Charlotte County residents are concerned about the possibility of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis for themselves or their loved ones. The Department of Elder Affairs reports an estimated 8,048 people had Alzheimer’s disease in Charlotte County in 2017.
On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is holding its next speaker series event at the Cultural Center, with keynote speaker Emily Reese, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. Reese will discuss the differences between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, stages and risk factors, available treatments, and local resources.
The most significant research that came out recently, she said, is a study focused on treatment for hypertension and its impact on reducing risk for mild cognitive impairment. One study showed intensive treatment of hypertension may reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment by 19 percent.
“The focus of research is developing interventions that can start very early in the disease process,” Reese said. “If we can get better interventions targeted early, pre-symptomatically, then we can stop the disease in its track.”
One current study is examining how different lifestyle approaches, like regular exercise, may help ward off the disease.
“When I say that, people... tune out a bit because we just hear it over and over again, exercise,” she said. “It’s hard to do, but you can’t put it in a pill yet. Regular exercise, say five days a week, of a quality that increases circulation, because circulation basically is brain food.”
The Alzheimer’s Association has a service called trial match which helps connect individuals to clinical trials they might qualify for within a certain geographic radius.
“It could be a caregiver looking for a trial for their loved ones, but there’s also trials involving healthy people as well,” Reese said.
Resources, like support groups, for caregivers are especially crucial, Reese said, as the stress of caring for someone with the disease for many years can negatively affect their own health.
“It’s a safe place to express feelings and frustrations,” Reese said. “Caregivers laugh, too, in groups. They’re laughing at their own frustrations at times and just connecting, making new social connections. The disease can be so isolating for the person with dementia certainly but for the caregiver as well.”
The Sheriff’s Office will also provide information on two programs to help find Alzheimer’s and dementia patients who may wander away from home. Project Lifesaver provides a wristband for participants, which signals their location to a tracking device.
Tammy Wilkie, CCSO Community Affairs Specialist, said she used the device a few weeks ago when her own neighbor went missing. Once Wilkie started searching, the woman was found within four minutes at a nearby house where she’d been taken in by neighbors.
“When I went one way, the signal went lower, and when I went the other way, it went higher and took me right into the people’s house that she was visiting with and having a cup of tea with,” Wilkie said.
A deputy had already driven by but didn’t know the woman was in the house. Project Lifesaver participants must be unable to drive and must have a diagnosis, a 24-hour caregiver, and a tendency to wander.
A second program, Take Me Home, puts individuals’ photos, address, and other identifying information into a database, so if deputies find the person wandering, they can give them a ride home, or if they go missing, their information can be shared to all patrol units.
“Project Lifesaver and Take Me Home kind of go hand in hand with Alzheimer’s and dementia, because we’re saying yes, you’re living with this situation, and this is something that can make you a feel little bit safer and give you some piece of mind,” Wilkie said.
CCSO asks anyone wanting to attend the event Tuesday to RSVP by emailing communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
