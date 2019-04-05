Florida Power & Light estimates it can save customers up to $300 per year on their electric and water bills.
FPL scheduled more than 70 appointments for home energy surveys in the area this week.
During a typical survey, an energy expert from FPL goes out to the customers home to analyze their current energy and water usage, and identify areas where they could potentially save money.
Wanda Cantres, an FPL energy expert, paid a visit to Susan Green in Port Charlotte to see how she may be able to reduce her bill.
The first thing she does when she goes to a home is check the thermostat.
This is the quickest way to find savings.
“Air conditioner is the number one driver of high bills,” said FPL spokesperson Florencia Olivera.
FPL recommends homeowners set their thermostat at 78 degrees, or as close to that as possible when home, and up to 82 when away. FPL estimates you can save 5 percent on monthly cooling costs for each degree you increase the temperature.
“We have found that is the setting that is most cost-effective and comfortable,” Olivera said.
In Green’s home, Cantres said she found the air filter was not fitted properly, which would allow dirt to pass through.
“The filter is crucial,” Cantres said, “That was about the only problem.”
Cantres added two improvements that would allow Green’s appliances to work more efficiently: insulation around their water heater pipes to keep hot water in, and a new sink faucet head, to cut water waste.
Green saves additional dollars by enrolling in the “On Call Savings Program.” The program allows FPL to switch off select appliances for up to three hours during high demand times, in exchange for a monthly credit on your bill. Customers can earn up to $137 in credit annually, depending on which appliances they select.
Green has her AC on this program, which will equate to $9 per month in the summer and $4 a month through the rest of the year, or $83 annually.
Each energy expert spends an average of one hour at the customer’s house during a survey. Time can go up or down depending on the size of the home, and how many questions the homeowner has for the expert.
FPL also held an event at the Family Service Center in Port Charlotte Wednesday to provide customers with information about how to save money on their bill.
“We like to offer customers takeaways they can implement at home,” Olivera said.
FPL likes to schedule these types of events before summer, when bills tend to go up.
“I’d like to have someone come do the survey at my house to see what we can do better and conserve energy,” said Kathy Padula of North Port, who was at the event.
She scheduled an appointment for the next day.
Padula said she learned changing her light bulbs to LED bulbs would result in greater savings.
Kathy Persall of Port Charlotte came to the event with her roommate to see what they could be doing better to save energy and money.
“I’m having a survey done to see what I can do better, or fix,” she said.
Customers can visit FPL.com to monitor their energy usage on their online energy dashboard, research ways to save, or do an online home energy survey.
