The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole baby formula from Publix while wearing a bonnet and dress, who may also be the culprit in similar incidents in Punta Gorda, North Port, North Fort Myers, Fort Myers and Naples.
Cape Coral police responded to a call at 2420 Santa Barbara Blvd. for a retail theft, according to a press release. The employee told police she saw a black male in his 50s riding a motorized cart through the store on her surveillance cameras on April 27 around 9:40 p.m. He was wearing a blue bonnet, a black jacket, a red/purple flowered dress, and white sneakers.
The suspect selected 28 Enfamil Formula cans, which he concealed under his dress before leaving the store, without paying for the concealed merchandise. The value of the stolen items was more than $450.
Baby formula can be used to cut powdered drugs such as cocaine and heroin and is also popular in shoplifting rings because it’s expensive and always in demand, according to consumerist.com.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223, submit an anonymous tip online, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
