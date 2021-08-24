Hundreds of people enjoyed Warm Mineral Springs for free

Hundreds of people enjoyed Warm Mineral Springs for free on Aug. 14. The city of North Port closed the park Tuesday due to staffing problems attributed to COVID-19.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has closed Warm Mineral Springs beginning today, due to problems staffing the attraction during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Warm Mineral Springs Park will be closed for at least the next 10 days. When we get a better idea as to when we will be opening again, we will assess extending passes as applicable. We apologize for the inconvenience," city officials stated in a release Tuesday morning.

Check the city of North Port's Warm Mineral Springs Park webpage for updates.

With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options.

The spring is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually.

City officials had to close the park in July due to damage from Tropical Storm Elsa, because of an alligator in the spring, and then opened it for a free day Aug. 14. Sarasota County officials held the closing ceremonies of the county's centennial celebration there in July. 

In June, city commissioners approved $9 million for the initial construction phase of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, which includes the historic restoration of the buildings and improvements to utility infrastructure and the parking lot. The project could cost $25 million to complete.

The facility has been a money-maker for the city, bringing in 17,000 visitors in just April and nearly $1.8 million yearly from ticket and gift-shop sales.

