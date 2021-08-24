NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has closed Warm Mineral Springs beginning today, due to problems staffing the attraction during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Warm Mineral Springs Park will be closed for at least the next 10 days. When we get a better idea as to when we will be opening again, we will assess extending passes as applicable. We apologize for the inconvenience," city officials stated in a release Tuesday morning.
With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options.
The spring is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually.
City officials had to close the park in July due to damage from Tropical Storm Elsa, because of an alligator in the spring, and then opened it for a free day Aug. 14. Sarasota County officials held the closing ceremonies of the county's centennial celebration there in July.
In June, city commissioners approved $9 million for the initial construction phase of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, which includes the historic restoration of the buildings and improvements to utility infrastructure and the parking lot. The project could cost $25 million to complete.
The facility has been a money-maker for the city, bringing in 17,000 visitors in just April and nearly $1.8 million yearly from ticket and gift-shop sales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.