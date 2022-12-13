Waste Management

Waste Management drivers head to their trucks. Two drivers are being hailed for saving an 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who had been trapped under a golf cart in his driveway for more than seven hours.

 FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man was trapped under a golf cart for several hours early Monday until two Waste Management employees came to his rescue.

Driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were on their regular route about 5:30 a.m. when they saw an elderly man lying at the end of his driveway beneath a golf cart, according to a news release from Waste Management.


