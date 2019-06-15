After three suspects from Sarasota were arrested for an alleged theft from a construction site in Port Charlotte last week, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy said new construction is giving thieves more opportunities to steal. The number of building permits has risen dramatically over the past two years.
“There’s a lot more opportunities for that,” he said. “It’s not any particular area of the county. Building and construction is widespread.”
So far, there have been 18 reports of thefts from construction sites in Charlotte County. Last year, there were more than 20.
In Sarasota County, there have been 19 this year, compared to 20 last year from January to June 12. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said while the agency continues to respond to these thefts, they haven’t seen any particular spike or trend.
In DeSoto County, Major James Vitali of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said his agency has not responded to a construction site theft since the new Publix was being built, which opened in 2016.
Law enforcement encourage contractors to put no trespassing signs on their construction sites, which enable trespassers to be charged with a felony. Florida statutes state it is a felony to trespass on a construction site that is either greater than one acre and identified as a construction site or one acre or less with a sign that appears prominently in letters at least two inches in height stating, “THIS AREA IS A DESIGNATED CONSTRUCTION SITE, AND ANYONE WHO TRESPASSES ON THIS PROPERTY COMMITS A FELONY.”
Signs are available at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s district offices, the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association (CDBIA), and the Charlotte County Building Department.
Suzanne Graham, director of Governmental Affairs for the CDBIA, said common items stolen from construction sites are copper, aluminum, tools, appliances, air conditioning units, and trailers.
“Anything people can turn in for money,” she said. “It makes the job more difficult for the builders because if stuff is stolen, they have to replace it. They have to spend more money. It’s time delays. It’s a burden to the builders.”
Three suspects last weekend were seen by a witness removing bags of cement from a construction site on Caroline Drive. The witness called the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, which led to a traffic stop on the suspects’ box truck as it was leaving the scene driving erratically.
The deputy could see the bags of cement through a hole in the truck’s rear door. The suspects, Elessandro De Oliveira E. Silva, 30; Hudson Assis Do Carmo, 36; and Jose Dis Fernandes De Souzam 49, were charged with trespassing on a posted construction site and grand theft from a posted construction site.
Conroy said the CCSO encourages people too look out for similar behavior in their neighborhoods and for contractors to make sure their construction sites are secure.
