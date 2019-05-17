The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is warning older adults about a new Medicare scam involving DNA and genetic testing.
Recently in Sarasota County, two older adults at a health fair were approached by a company asking if they wanted to participate in a free health screening. They were asked to do a cheek swab, which was put in a vial and sent off for testing, said Camilita Aldridge, program manager for SHINE, a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs that assists seniors with Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse.
"They were told it was free; they wouldn't be billed, and Medicare would cover the expense," Aldridge said. "Both folks went on their way not really thinking anything of it."
Several months later, one of the clients was called and was told further testing was needed. At that time, he was asked for his Medicare number.
Medicare was billed more than $30,000 for his tests. In the other woman's case, Medicare was billed nearly $13,000. Neither ever saw any results of the alleged testing.
"One of the things you want to look for in any of these scams, whether it's someone calling you or you're eligible to receive a free knee brace and Medicare covers it, or whether it's a cheek swab ... those require a physician's authorization," Aldridge said. "The goal of Medicare is to pay for something that is medically necessary. If your doctor did not write an order for you to have this test, Medicare does not have to pay for those services."
According to a news release about the scam, there is only one genetic test covered by Medicare and that is to screen for cancer.
It's called Cologuard, a colorectal cancer screening test available only by prescription. Anyone claiming any other genetic test is a Medicare-covered screening should send up a red flag, the release stated.
In another variation of the scam, Medicare beneficiaries are contacted at home by phone and told they will receive a DNA testing kit in the mail. The person is asked to perform the cheek swab at home and return the kit in the mail for DNA analysis. The caller then asks for the person's Medicare number and states there will be no charge to the beneficiary.
Aldridge said older adults should be on the lookout and always review their Medicare summary notices. They should never consent to any lab tests at senior centers, where scammers tend to target elders.
The testing scam isn't new, she said, but there's been an uptick in Southwest Florida recently.
"They get mapped in one area, then they move to another area," she said. "It was prevalent in California for a while. They got caught and they just changed names and popped up in another area."
In February, the Department of Justice announced genetic testing company GenomeDxBiosciences Corp agreed to pay $1.99 million to resolve allegations of false Medicare claims. The company knowingly committed claims that were not medically reasonable and necessary because the prostate cancer patients did not have risk factors necessitating the test, according to a press release.
“The message is clear, if you take advantage of programs like Medicare, you will be held accountable,” said FBI Special Agent John Brown, who is in charge of the San Diego Field Office. “Companies who engage in filing false claims to generate more corporate revenue are not only stealing from the federal taxpayer, but also from people who rely on federally funded programs for their health care needs.”
To receive help from SHINE, people can call 1-800-963-5337. For a list of SHINE counseling sites and enrollment events, visit www.floridashine.org.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
