Three trade contractors from Charlotte County said their customers have received scam calls from people claiming to represent local government, the county reported Thursday.
The scam callers claimed there were issues with the customers’ credit card payments and requested payment information. Those customers refused to offer any information to the scam callers. They then reported the calls to the county.
The scam callers had been able to spoof county phone numbers. That is something that can happen with email addresses, websites or any contact with a trusted source.
“Charlotte County does not contact customers by phone regarding credit card payment disputes. Customers will know immediately at the time of the original transaction if there is an issue with their credit card. We would not be calling customers back days later to request their credit card information again,” said Charlotte County Community Development Director Ben Bailey.
If a customer receives a phone call purporting to be from Charlotte County regarding a declined credit card payment, they should contact the department in question.
In general, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns against providing payment information by phone to an unverified caller.
