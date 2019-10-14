PUNTA GORDA — For older adults, trips and falls are one of the top causes of death, unintentional injuries and hospital admissions for trauma, according to the Punta Gorda Fire Department.
"Falls can result in any number of injuries including hip fractures, broken bones and head injuries," PGFD Chief Ray Briggs told the Sun. "And even falls without a major injury can cause an older adult to become fearful or depressed, making it difficult for them to stay active. We are believers in the adage 'An ounce of prevention beats a pound of cure.'"
Home modifications can make activities easier for older adults, improve their health and wellness and reduce chances of a fall, according to PGFD.
Some changes can include removing hazards, adding supports like handrails or changing how or where activities are done.
Has there been an increase for trip and falls in Punta Gorda?
For 2019 so far, Briggs said their have been 467 reports resulting from in-house trips and falls.
For 2018, there were 442.
For 2017, there were 495.
Are there more reports during the seasonal months when northern residents return to the area?
"We typically have a higher call volume in the 'seasonal' months," Briggs said. "This would include falls."
How does Punta Gorda Fire and EMS respond to these kind of calls?
"The type of response is typically determined by specific information provided during the dispatch process," Briggs said. "A call that is determined to be non-emergent would be a non-emergency response, however, if the call taker is unable to determine if injuries exist or if injuries are reported with the fall, then this would be an emergency response."
What changes can be made in the house to prevent these kind of accidents?
Keep pathways clear. Keep stairs and walkways clear by removing objects that you could trip over. Add storage for things that are usually on the floor, such as shoes or papers.
Be aware of uneven surfaces. Look out for changes in the level of flooring, such as in doorways or in between carpeting and tile. Remove throw rugs or use a rug gripper underneath to secure them to the floor.
Keep frequently used items close by. Reaching up high or bending down low can cause you to lose balance. For example: In the kitchen, make sure that cooking supplies and other items you use often are easy to reach.
Light your way. Install bright lights, have switches at both ends of stairways, and use night lights to light the path from your bedroom to bathroom. Light switches that glow are easier to see in the dark.
Add supports in the bathroom. Bathrooms can be dangerous, especially when things are wet. Put grab bars near the toilet and in the shower. Non-skid strips in the bathtub can keep you from slipping.
Stay safe on the stairs. Consider installing handrails on both sides of the stairs. If you already have handrails, be sure you use them. Check that they are properly installed and not loose.
