A utility company for a waterfront manufactured home park outside Punta Gorda has filed notice for abandonment almost one year after the state discovered excessive levels of radium in the drinking water.
While the levels are down substantially and in compliance with federal law, the utility company still faces major problems. Part of the problem appears to be an adjacent 125-acre waterfront parcel currently under contract and listed for $15.2 million. It was listed by a real estate agent who Charlotte County government attorneys say changed the utility's 100-year lease so that the utility company can't legally operate it.
Legal protocol has required Charlotte County to step in, which commissioners agreed to do last week. Commissioners voted to petition the state to appoint a receiver to operate the utility at 29026 Wood Duck Drive.
The receiver could end up being the same utility that filed for abandonment, according to the county's legal office. That utility is North Charlotte Waterworks owned by U.S. Water Services, which operates many facilities in Florida plus some in Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa.
U.S. Water did not return calls for comment.
The utility serves about 55 longstanding manufactured homes along Hunter Creek, a tributary of the Peace River. Last summer, residents there, who are mostly retirees, contacted The Daily Sun to say that they had received notice that their drinking water had exceeded the federally allowed limits on radioactive isotopes of radium.
Water and residences in Central and Southwest Florida sometimes have high levels of radium due to being on top of one of the world's largest deposits of phosphorus. Phosphorus emits low levels of alpha particles, considered a contaminant.
Some residents in the Hunter Creek community thought it was fertilizer manufacturing and mining that had polluted their water, but experts told The Daily Sun the cause was natural contamination.
In early 2020, North Charlotte Waterworks' reports to residents showed 7.33 picocuries in the sample, exceeding the allowable limit of 5. The utility made critical changes as a result of violation notification by the state Department of Environmental Protection. As of November, the levels were down to 1.33, DEP Deputy Press Secretary Alexandra Kuchta said.
DEP had notified residents that radionuclides in water are mostly a risk for certain groups such as infants, pregnant women and the elderly. The risk is calculated over decades of exposure, a consultant with the state Department of Health said.
In its petition to abandon the site, North Charlotte Waterworks said it had financial difficulties, because it not been able to apply to the state for rate increases since it acquired the utility in 2016. That's because they discovered they were unable to show ownership or legal access to the property.
The county's legal department wrote in its circuit court petition that area real estate agent Ben Maltese changed a 99-year lease for the utility site in 2007, going from an expiration of 2102 to 2012. The lease was extended periodically until 2017 when Maltese's real estate company Waterfront Homes, refused to extend the terms. The county's court brief also said Waterfront Homes owners told the utility they wanted to be free to market the land. Maltese's 2020 listing described the site as having an "on-site utility." A current listing does not include that, but states the site is approved for 585 dwellings and 145 boat slips. The county did not immediately return requests for information on whether there is an active approval for this development.
The listing is at www.gcipnaples.com. Maltese did not return calls for comment.
