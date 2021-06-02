A typical water customer in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties may see an increase of 12 cents per month if their utility draws from the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority.
The multi-county board for the water authority unanimously approved a tentative 2022 budget at their quarterly meeting Wednesday in the Sarasota County commission hearing room.
The $54.7 million is 6.6% higher than last year's budget, but will include rebates to the three counties and the city of North Port. Some of the increase would be covered by an increase in water sales and a 3 cent per 1,000 gallon increase charged to the three counties and North Port.
The authority would draw more from reserves to pay a 4% salary increase to employees, plus create two new positions: water quality chemist and an outreach coordinator.
The authority will hold a budget hearing at its next meeting, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 4, Manatee County Administration Building.
The board also voted unanimously to promote from within in replacing outgoing Executive Director Patrick Lehman, who is retiring after 30 years with the authority, 24 as director. The job will go to current Deputy Director Mike Coates, who has been with the authority since 2006. The board will vote on a new contract for him Aug. 4.
Lehman began with the authority shortly after it was formed in 1991 with the bankruptcy of General Development Corp. and its water works. Both the authority and Charlotte County Utilities have been paying off debt for the purchase of that utility since 1991 — widely considered a bad deal — and that debt will finally be retired in 2022.
Both men have science backgrounds — Lehman in civil engineering and Coates in geology.
Charlotte County's representative, Commission Chair Bill Truex, did not recommend that the authority post the position externally, although Commissioner Chris Constance had asked for that at the county commission's May 25 meeting.
"The continuity and transition that can take place when you have talent in the organization is extremely beneficial," Truex said at the water authority meeting. "I think Mr. Coates would be an excellent person to take the helm, and I think it would benefit the organization over all."
DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford said: "I don't know that there's anything broke, so we don't need to fix anything… I've always said that Pat has surrounded himself with good people, with smart people that understand how to run (the authority)."
Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio, chair of the regional water authority board, said Lehman has led the district through major expansion and improvements including adding a new reservoir, 46 miles of new pipeline to connect the regions and the state's first 50-year water use permit as a prelude to the building of a third reservoir.
Due to the authority's good relationships with state water regulators, the authority has gotten much of its expansion paid for by the state, Maio said.
While Charlotte County's Constance in May asked Truex to object to plans for new operations office building in DeSoto County, the authority board unanimously approved without debate, $284,293 for design work. The authority wants to replace a 1965 hunting lodge it has been using for operations and engineering staff.
Constance had objected to the new building, saying the authority just paid $2.1 million for a new administration building in Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County, 50 miles from the center of operations. Constance objected to that purchase in 2018. He recommended in May that the authority sell the recently purchased Lakewood Ranch building, and build one new facility at the reservoir site off Kings Highway in DeSoto County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.