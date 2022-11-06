One month after Hurricane Ian, residents should still be cautious about cars impacted by the storm.
Sometimes the damage isn't immediately noticeable.
"The vehicle might look unharmed," said Justin Rosa, a Firestone manager in North Port.
However, even though the "cosmetic" features of the car might look OK, he said there could be mechanical or structural damage that needs repairs.
Up to 358,000 vehicles were damaged by Hurricane Ian throughout the Southeast, according to CARFAX.
With so many cars affected by flooding or water damage, especially in Southwest Florida, Rosa said the first thing to look for is cosmetic damage, which most drivers have more than likely already noticed.
He also noted finding flood debris stuck underneath or wrapped around parts of the cars.
"Look under your hood or under your trunk," he said. "See where the water could have come in."
Now one month after the storm, drivers should check for electrical issues affecting brake lights and engines.
Drivers should check to see if there is any rust, sand or dirt where wires and connectors are in the car, he said.
Water getting into gas tanks was also a problem for some drivers.
Rosa mentioned he recently had a customer who went to a gas station that had run out of gas and he got some water in the tank.
"Bad gas basically," he said.
Apart from people's own cars, Rosa said drivers should be cautious when buying used cars from around the area. Those cars could've been impacted in the same ways.
He added CARFAX is also a good tool when purchasing used cars.
"Right now, there's tons of people trying to get rid of cars," Rosa said. "A good rule of thumb for any used car is to bring it into a shop."
