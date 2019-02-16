Two water mains broke at about the same time in Port Charlotte on Friday.
Charlotte County’s Public Works Department shut down Lake View Boulevard between Broad Ranch Drive and Malay Terrace NW due to a hole created when a 10-inch water line broke. The cause of that break was a contractor doing work, said Charlotte County Utilities spokesperson Caroline Wannall.
About the same time, a 12-inch water main at Murdock Circle and El Jobean Road split for reasons that were not yet clear, Wannall said. The main was constructed out of polyvinyl chloride.
The first break is in a residential neighborhood. Utility staff determined that it was affecting 24 households, which were contacted by door knocking, Wannall said. They have been notified of the need to boil their water for one full minute until further notice due to a pressure drop that happens with a break.
At press time, utility workers were still trying to determine who was affected by the second break, which was in a commercial area.
The county hopes to have Lake View re-opened as soon as possible, Wannall said.
“We’re trying to get it isolated so we can get the repair made,” Wannall said of the break at Lake View.
