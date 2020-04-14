Lost Lagoon LLLP got another 90-day delay before committing to owning county land for a water park and downtown.
Charlotte County commissioners, some reluctant, agreed Tuesday to extend the real estate closing date to as late as July 23. They also agreed to changing some details of the development agreement in which Lost Lagoon acquires 153 acres in Murdock Village piece by piece. The revised agreement hammers out the details of how the developer is responsible for rebuilding a bigger Toledo Blade Boulevard to the satisfaction of the county.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo recused himself from both votes, because he owns business property in the Murdock Village redevelopment area.
Lost Lagoon signed its original agreement to buy the deep woodland in 2017. They last postponed the closing date in March.
"I had been adamant that there was no way I was going to give an extension," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said last week, but added that the company executives have shown him in recent months that they are making progress.
Still, he said, "If we weren't involved in this medical crisis, (Commissioner) Chris (Constance) you and I would be voting no for sure."
Last week, as they set a date for their vote this week, Constance complained that the county should not be giving the developer an extension if the county does not need the time. County attorney Janette Knowlton said, however, that the county also needs more time to complete a major deal during the current coronavirus shutdown.
The banks that are providing the financing are in New York City, Deutsch said, which has been the hardest hit region in the worldwide pandemic.
Lost Lagoon's plans have centered on both a water park and an innovative downtown, which the county currently does not have.
The new agreement requires the developer to meet the same deadlines for the later stages of purchase. That is Oct. 25, 2021 to close on land for phase 2 and April 24, 2023 for phase 3. The largest purchase, however, is the first one. It appears to include land for the downtown, the water park and some commercial development of hotels and retail space along State Road 776 at Toledo Blade.
Constance tried to require that Lost Lagoon finish Toledo Blade before getting a certificate of occupancy for its buildings, including the hotel it plans to build first. County Attorney Tom David said that would cause banks to refuse to finance a hotel, Lost Lagoon said. So the new agreement gives Lost Lagoon the option of posting a performance bond if they are not finished with the road when the hotel needs to start.
Lost Lagoon calculated they will be spending $11.4 million to rebuild Toledo Blade, add utilities, build sidewalks and create a large drainage lake. Some of that will be offset by the $6.7 million they are paying the county for the land. That's because the county has agreed to give the purchase price back as the project proceeds.
Earlier boards agreed to these deals, including neighboring West Port, to jump start development in an area dormant to development since the 1920s.
