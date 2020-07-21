Economic Development Director Dave Gammon came running into Charlotte County commissioners' meeting Tuesday with water park developer Lost Lagoon's last-minute offer.
The Orlando-based developer has asked for a delay from Thursday's deadline to take ownership of county land in Murdock Village. To appease frustrated commissioners, who said earlier that they would not tolerate any more delays, Lost Lagoon has offered to give the county a check for $750,000. The county could keep the cash, even if the deal falls through.
"I said, 'You have to give the county something,'" a breathless Gammon told commissioners, describing his phone call that had ended minutes before, across the street in his office. "Give us $750,000, absolutely non-refundable."
In exchange, Lost Lagoon will formally ask for several weeks of delay at a special meeting of the board scheduled tentatively for noon, Thursday.
"This has been more of a roller coaster than a water slide," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, riffing on the water park theme. "They've dragged their feet for awhile. Had they done what they should have done, we would have been done months ago. We've been very patient. We've been cooperative, but they have got to come up with something definitive."
County attorney Tom David told commissioners what the developer's executives had told him.
"They had a commitment. The lender bailed on that, reduced it, so they had to go get a second lender. They still believe that this has something to do with the virus," David said.
Thursday was to be the closing date for the developer to take over the first and largest piece of 160 acres that has lain dormant, aside from wildlife, since the 1920s. The county has been trying to sell more than 1,000 acres that they bought or took by eminent domain more than 10 years ago. A larger piece near the Lost Lagoon land finally went under development for housing last year.
Lost Lagoon was to be the second developer to take a large piece of Murdock. It first signed a contract with the county in October 2017. They agreed to pay $6.7 million in installments, with the biggest installment first. The county would then return that money as the developer finished adding roads, utilities and landscaping to the county's specifications.
One of the big expectations is that Lost Lagoon will widen Toledo Blade Boulevard into a major thoroughfare connecting U.S. 41 and State Road 776.
Lost Lagoon has plans to build an innovative downtown for the county that has no downtown. The developer plans to first build hotel and commercial space on 776 before building the downtown and performance venues in the property's interior. A water park closer to U.S. 41 would come last. Last year, before the pandemic, Lost Lagoon said it planned to begin construction in 2021 and finish everything within 5-7 years.
