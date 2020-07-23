Water park developer Lost Lagoon got a 60-day reprieve to close the deal on 160 acres in Murdock Village, but not without a lecture.
County commissioners voted 4-0 Thursday in an emergency meeting to change the 2017 purchase and sale agreement a third time to extend the real estate closing deadline to Sept. 21. It was original set for Thursday. Commissioner Joe Tiseo abstained, because he owns commercial property in the area.
To appease some of the commissioners, Lost Lagoon agreed Tuesday to put up $750,000 nonrefundable, in addition to the $250,000 they have already put down in a deposit three years ago.
Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told commissioners that's more than 20% of the first installment of $3.7 million the developer is expected to pay upon closing. The full price is $6.7 million, all of which Lost Lagoon would get back from the county upon completion of infrastructure including roads, water, sewer and landscaping.
County attorney Tom David told commissioners Tuesday that the developer had lost its original financing, and had moved to a new lender.
Lost Lagoon Development President Lynn Mims said the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for lawyers and companies in two states — Florida and New Jersey — to work efficiently, because many staff were working from home.
"We're still moving forward," she said. "We're committed to completing Arredondo Pointe. We have a commitment to you as the board and to the community for believing in us."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch lectured first, describing how excited he was originally about the project, but how he began to wonder if the developer was really interested.
"I'm not excited about your getting an extension," he told Mims. "I see the dollar value of Murdock going up by the minute. I don't want your $1 million. I want to see the project happen."
Mims noted that Lost Lagoon has already invested $3.5 million in the project and is on the hook with a number of subcontractors.
She showed a layout for the first construction the developer expects to do, which is a hotel and some commercial space on the southwest corner. This is before the landmark plans for the development, which are a water park to the north and a walkable downtown with performance space in the middle. The property is located between U.S. 41 and State Road 776 east of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The pandemic has led to changes in layout, Mims said during her presentation. After the meeting, however, no one at Lost Lagoon would speak to the Sun more about how the project will adapt post pandemic.
"We're going back now to reconfigure a lot of this due to COVID and the social distancing," Mims told the commission. "To date, that's what it will look like with a lot of open space, a lot of greenery to comply with COVID."
Not everyone was in favor of penalizing Lost Lagoon for the delay.
"I love this project. A lot of people in our community are excited about this project," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said. "What I'm not very happy about right now is our board who says we're open for business right now and we're not. We're not because we're talking about taking somebody's million dollars and not working with them. They have put good faith forward with their $3.5 million of investment and now another $1 million...I think we need to show a little bit more courtesy to folks who are investing in our community and doing something that's just unbelievable for our small yet mighty Charlotte County."
Commissioner Christopher Constance rebutted Truex's assertions after the meeting.
"Being open to business doesn't mean being taken to the cleaners," Constance told the Sun. "We have to get out of the habit of giving away everything for economic development."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.