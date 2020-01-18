The monitoring of water quality on the Peace River—particularly in areas of phosphate mining—is the topic of a presentation to Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will present its findings on what locals want to see happen to US Highway 41.
The board meets for this workshop session at 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority will be presenting a detailed review of its water quality assessments of the river over time. In particular, the presentation will include assessment over time of two tributaries affected by phosphate mining. Those tributaries are Horse Creek and Whidden Creek.
Some key elements the authority will report on include nitrogen, phosphorus and chlorophyll levels in the river. In addition to mining and phosphate manufacturing, the river is also lined by agricultural operations, according to the authority's presentation documents.
The Peace River is the primary drinking water supply source for Charlotte and DeSoto counties as well as parts of Sarasota County. Manatee County expects to use the water in the future.
For US 41, the state Department of Transportation will be presenting the results of its study of what Charlotte County wants to see on its section of the famous state highway. FDOT's District 1 is using Charlotte County as its first evaluation of this kind, because the highway runs through all types of communities here, from rural to urban to suburban.
FDOT planners will present the results of their interviews and surveys of local citizens and officials.
