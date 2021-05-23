Charlotte County water and sewer customers will get a reprieve from rate increases, just as the last of three 7% rate hikes took effect in April.
How long will that reprieve last? As long as eight years, but some commissioners were only looking as far as three years in the future. Will that be enough to knock the county off its perch near the top of expensive water and sewer communities? It could happen, consultants said.
One potential windfall was mentioned only in passing at the quarterly utilities meeting Tuesday. That is the $36.7 million the county will be receiving in the federal American Rescue Plan, some of which can be used for water and sewer projects.
Commissioner Chris Constance said after the meeting the board needs to learn more about what it can do with that money. Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who was most alarmed by the projections, mentioned that he would be in favor of using that funding to keep rates from going up in the future.
In 2020, consultants for Charlotte County Utilities surveyed area utilities about their rates and received responses from 25. CCU's average monthly bill of $110 for water and sewer was higher than all except Marco Island, North Fort Myers and DeSoto County. It's almost twice what Punta Gorda utility customers pay.
"Mr. Rudy and his staff have done a really good job of righting the utility," said Commissioner Chris Constance. "We're pretty good for the next eight years."
Commissioners waded through a complicated presentation Tuesday on future projections for CCU finances. At the end of it, Tiseo said he feared the evidence showed a need to raise rates. That's because consulting firm Raftelis presented four models, two of which showed the need to raise rates in 2024 or 2025.
"I can only say now that I am disappointed," Tiseo said, adding that he will not be voting to raise rates.
The scenario with no rate increase assumes the county will delay certain capital improvement projects or at least delay paying for them.
"We're going to have to shuffle the deck," Tiseo said.
Why the high rates?
Complicating the picture with both higher revenues and higher costs are two factors: dramatic growth anticipated and the county's historically low density. The later leads to higher costs as water and sewer lines must traverse great distances to reach just a few homes. And the county's aversion to high rise development makes costs higher.
Consultants accounted for two types of growth, infill and developer projects. Infill is when people start building on an estimated 90,000 empty lots. Consultants projected about 8,000 new infill homes by 2030. For developer projects, consultants estimated a growth of 12,000 new homes by 2030, which is about half of the current maximum.
Explaining some of the more dire predictions, the county's Budget and Administration Director Gordon Burger said the consultants are so conservative with their projections, it makes him look like U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi — an insult to any Republican.
Commissioner Stephen Deutsch was disappointed that there was no evidence to support a rate decrease. Three years ago, the board voted to raise rates 7% three years in a row. This was to keep the utility solvent and pay for failing systems that left the county with water pollution penalties from state regulators.
"In the back of my mind has always been the thought that we might be able to drop those rates a little," Deutsch said.
Three commissioners, however, were pleased with the projections.
"Commissioner Deutsch, we won't be lowering the rates, and Commissioner Tiseo, we won't be raising the rates," said Constance.
Something to celebrate
One big project was not on the horizon three years ago when the last rate model was presented. Two years ago, Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority announced it was building a third reservoir that would cost an estimated $200 million. Charlotte County gets 40% of the regional supply, so would pay an estimated $72 million.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he was worried when the reservoir project was announced, but now, he feels secure for at least the next three years of rates.
One thing to look forward to financially, consultants said, is the end of the bond the county took out decades ago to buy the failing utility from bankrupt General Development Corporation. For the next three years, the utility will continue to pay $5 million annually to cover that debt. But that ends by 2025. At that point, the county can take on more debt to build the facilities it needs, but that new debt payment will be about $13 million a year starting in 2025 instead of $22 million in 2024.
Future capital and operating expenses include:
• new transmission lines to accommodate new developments and neighborhoods forced to give up their septic systems
• replacing old, failing transmission lines
• new stations to boost drinking water flow or lift sewage
• new sewage processing plants in three parts of the county
• new staff to handle all the development
