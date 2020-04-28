The Southwest Florida Water Management District on Tuesday declared a Phase 1 water shortage for the district's central and southern regions. This includes Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, as well as Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas.
What does a water shortage mean?
The primary purpose of a Phase I water shortage is to alert the public that watering restrictions could be forthcoming, according to a district press release. The order also requires local utilities to review and implement procedures for enforcing year-round water conservation measures and water shortage restrictions, including reporting enforcement activity to the district.
A Phase I water shortage order does not change allowable watering schedules, but it does prohibit “wasteful and unnecessary” water use.
Why was it declared?
The district considers both natural water resource conditions and the viability of public water supplies when deciding to declare a water shortage order – that means, restricting the amount of water the public can use, according to the district.
"The district has worked diligently with our partners to implement water conservation programs and develop alternative water supplies," the release stated. "Even though we are experiencing drought conditions, there is still an adequate water supply available to the public."
Florida’s dry season runs October through May, and April is historically one of the driest months of the year.
The district encourages water conservation year-round. For more tips to reduce water use and additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/Conservation.
