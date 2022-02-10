CHARLOTTE HARBOR - A 32-foot-high water tank is going up in Charlotte Harbor within the year, coinciding most likely with the opening of the Sunseeker resort in 2023.
But it's not for Sunseeker, Charlotte Harbor Water Association officials insisted Wednesday at a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing.
Board members voted 3-0 to approve a special exception for the 500,000-gallon cement tank that will cost the small water district $5 million.
One board member was absent and the fifth, Steve Vieira, recused himself because he is a member of the water district's board of directors.
The ground-level tank will replace a 1977, 80,000-gallon elevated tank a few blocks away.
Both tank locations are in the western end of the historic district that runs from a small area west of U.S. 41 north of the Peace River bridges, along the waterfront to Harbour Heights a few miles east of Interstate 75.
The district serves about 1,783 accounts, but water use is expected to more than double in the next 15 years, according to an engineering report.
"It's way past its prime," Water District Superintendent Scott Baker said of the 1977 tower. "It could fail at any time."
At 55 feet in diameter, the new tank will be wider than it is high. The vacant three-quarter acre site at the end of Farnum Street is a few blocks from the waterfront.
The site will include an emergency generator, a building for booster pumps and a separate tank for disinfectants or bleach. The modern pumps will be enclosed in a building and will be heard only as loud as a quiet hum, Baker said.
The entire property will be surrounded by a 6-foot painted concrete wall along with trees. The site will not be staffed, but it will be monitored for security, engineering staff said in answer to audience questions.
The reason the district says it's not for Sunseeker is because the Allegiant Airlines-owned resort, still under construction, is so big it will have its own pressurizing water pumping system.
That means it could survive on the old tank in theory. Engineers anticipate the resort will increase water consumption by about 15% at peak times.
Regardless of demand, the old tank is beyond its expiration date, Baker said. It was installed in 1985, but was already used at that time.
In addition to accommodating more development, the district needs to bring its water pressure up to fire fighting code, staff said.
Although the community system does not meet fire code, there has not been a fire that anyone could recall where firefighters were seriously handicapped by the water pressure, Vieira told The Daily Sun.
That may be because fire trucks now can pump their own water supply, he said.
Residents should, however, be able to get a drop in their home insurance, Baker said.
The new tank will have modern pumps that will raise the water pressure to the district, which is one of the county's oldest residential neighborhoods.
The water district was started as an resident-owned utility in the 1960s, before firefighting capability was part of the code for water lines, Baker said.
Hydrants are also too far apart.
The district began in 2017 planning a system rebuild expected to cost tens of millions of dollars to replace its 1960s system. The district board and superintendent all changed out in 2017.
The district is receiving 50% grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture with the region currently qualifying as rural. The rest will be paid by higher user rates, loans and water connection fees including those paid by Sunseeker.
Allegiant had applied for water connection fee reductions, Baker told The Daily Sun, due to the amount of water infrastructure the resort is installing.
But following the 17-month construction hiatus, caused by the pandemic, that application for fee reduction is no longer on the table, he said.
Resident also asked about flooding and how the tank would improve the problem of hydrants being too far apart.
The tank will be designed to withstand flooding and the soils were evaluated for stability, engineering staff said.
For added hydrants, the project is already underway on the east side of I-75, Baker said. Replacing water lines and adding hydrants in the Charlotte Harbor historic district is next and will be scheduled to coincide with the county's plans to widen Harborview Road.
