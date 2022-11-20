A safety boat flies a red flag during the Class 5 - 6 race during the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach. Two racers were ejected from their boat but no injuries were reported.
Photo by Tom O'Neill
MDG Offshore gets a green flag to start their Class 6 race during the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Team Mean Streak starts their Class 7 race.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Team Progression celebrates their Class 7 victory.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Spectators bundled up during a cold, windy, rainy day at the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach. The races ended early because of bad weather.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Class 7 Team boat 742 start their run during the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Spectators wait for the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships to begin Sunday at Englewood Beach. The races ended early because of bad weather.
Tom O'Neill
Team Progression make a pass during their Class 7 race during the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Class 7 Team boat 742 start their run during the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
RedRum catches air during their Class 7 race during the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Start of the Class 7 Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach.
Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill
Start of the Class 7 Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships Sunday at Englewood Beach.
